First ever Dubuque College Visit Week aimed at bringing prospective students back to touring campuses in person

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Incoming high school senior Michael Van Meter does not know what he wants to study in college just yet, but he knows the University of Dubuque is an option for him.

So on Thursday, he met with an admissions counselor. He said, for him, it was important to see the campus in-person.

“Actually being at a college you get the vibes, you get to feel what it is like to walk around and see what is on campus and see what it is like as if you were a student, pretending you are a student walking around,” he said. “I think there is a lot to gain from feeling it out and actually being there.”

That is precisely the purpose of the first ever Dubuque College Visit Week. Five Dubuque area colleges, the University of Dubuque, Loras College, Clarke University, Emmaus Bible College, and Northeast Iowa Community College, are partnering to promote visiting college campuses this week.

Organizers said the pandemic, in part, prompted them to do this.

”We think people took a pause from that, and maybe they did not do as many college visits even though we were open for college visits,” Robert Broshous, vice-president of enrollment management and dean of admission at University of Dubuque, said. “So we wanted to have an event that would actually promote that and sort of kick-start that for them.”

Broshous said activities during the week are catered to each student’s interests. That includes meeting with faculty, athletic coaches and student ambassadors.

”It is a fun experience for us to sort of re-energize for the coming year,” he added.

Organizers hope this becomes a tradition within Dubuque colleges. So far this week, the University of Dubuque has offered more than 50 campus tours, with 50 more scheduled for Friday.

