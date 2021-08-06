Show You Care
Drought conditions take toll on Iowa crops

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Parts of Iowa may have gotten some rain on Thursday, but specialists say it’s not enough for the crops.

Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Extension Field Agronomist, said several rows of leaves are drying up and turning brown, and crops are not where they should be in parts of the state.

“Parts of Iowa were put into the D3 or extreme drought category for the first time this year,” she said. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen that happen. A lot of that has to do with a departure from normal average rainfall.”

She said the only way to fix the crops is heavy rainfall, and lots of it. Farmers will need about 20-inches of rain per season to grow corn in Iowa.

She said this summer is out of the ordinary, with many counties behind schedule for precipitation. She expects there to be smaller corn cobs with smaller kernels because of it.

