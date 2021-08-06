Drew Wagner sentenced to 47 years in prison for role in 2018 murder of Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another man who took part in the 2018 murder of Chris Bagley has been sentenced to prison. Drew Wagner will spend 47 years behind bars.

As part of Wagner’s plea agreement he testified against Drew Blahnik during his murder trial last month in order to get a lesser sentence for himself.

Wagner told the jury he charged at Chris Bagley and put him in a headlock in a fight over robberies Bagley committed against a large scale drug dealer named Andy Shaw.

During that fight, Wagner said Blahnik stabbed Bagley to death. Wagner denied having anything to do with hiding Bagley’s body, which was found buried in his yard.

