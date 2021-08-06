Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Drew Wagner sentenced to 47 years in prison for role in 2018 murder of Chris Bagley

Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is accused of killing Drew Bagley in Linn County in December 2018.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another man who took part in the 2018 murder of Chris Bagley has been sentenced to prison. Drew Wagner will spend 47 years behind bars.

As part of Wagner’s plea agreement he testified against Drew Blahnik during his murder trial last month in order to get a lesser sentence for himself.

Wagner told the jury he charged at Chris Bagley and put him in a headlock in a fight over robberies Bagley committed against a large scale drug dealer named Andy Shaw.

During that fight, Wagner said Blahnik stabbed Bagley to death. Wagner denied having anything to do with hiding Bagley’s body, which was found buried in his yard.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids.
Uptown Friday Nights abruptly canceled, bands find other venues
Law enforcement is investigating 21-year-old Rueben Power, a former Linn Mar employee, who is...
Former Linn Mar custodian accused of sexual relationship with student
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
UnityPoint Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members by November
Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man fired from Iowa trucking school for dreadlocks files civil rights complaint

Latest News

Des Moines police say resident shot intruder in self-defense
Master gardener talks about summer upkeep in the garden
Master gardener talks about summer upkeep in the garden
Thomas Woodard faced 1st-degree murder charges after a failed prison escape at the Anamosa...
Thomas Woodard pleads guilty as charges in killing of two Anamosa state prison workers
The Linn County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)
Linn County facilities to require face masks regardless of vaccination status