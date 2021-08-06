Cedar Rapids plans on giving PATCH program $1 million dollars to fix homes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids announced the first details on how it plans to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan, which is the latest COVID-19 Relief Package.

The city is planning on giving a $1 million dollar grant to the Providing Assistance to Community Homeowners program, also known as the Patch Program. The program, which started in October, helps people repair their homes from storm damage caused by the derecho.

The National League of cites said Cedar Rapids received close to $28 Million Dollars from the stimulus plan. The city said in July it planned to spend money on social services, housing, workforce development and flood prevention. Jeff Pomeranz, who is the city manager, said he hopes the money can help fill the gap between people who do and don’t have money to fix their homes.

“This really fills the gap,” he said. “And addresses the gap, and I’m just very pleased we can make this contribution today.”

TV9 has spoken with people who’ve had trouble filing for similar programs run through the federal government. But, PATCH is locally-run, which means people from different non-profit groups can walk people through the application process.

Tracy Achenbach, who is with the Housing Fund for Linn County, said currently there are 40 people waiting for repairs through the program.

“I think we do a lot of hand-holding in the Patch program and then help them work through the process, so they can feel like they can make some headway into what they’re going to do and maybe help lead them a bit to get something done,” she said.

More money could be added if needed, but the spending still needs council approval. That could happen August 10, the one-year anniversary of the derecho.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.