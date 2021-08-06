Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have...
This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have announced early Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, an arrest in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Banes.(Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An arrest was announced early Friday in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes, who died almost two months ago.

Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian, New York City police said in a news release.

Banes was hit by a scooter or motorcycle in early June while she was crossing a street on the way to her alma mater, the Julliard School. She was taken to a hospital where she died on July 14 at age 65.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Few details on the arrest were immediately announced. Police did not say whether Boyd had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids.
Uptown Friday Nights abruptly canceled, bands find other venues
Law enforcement is investigating 21-year-old Rueben Power, a former Linn Mar employee, who is...
Former Linn Mar custodian accused of sexual relationship with student
An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at...
Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support