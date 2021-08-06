Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.
A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.
The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence.
It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned.
Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.
