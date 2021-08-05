Show You Care
Warmer, muggier, and more active weather ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather is ahead. Warmer and muggier air builds across the Plains and upper Midwest. Highs rise back to the upper 80s and low 90s and the muggy meter climbs into the 70s. With frontal systems close by the chance for showers and storms exists. This is a scattered type of activity but the chance will be with us. Have a good night!

