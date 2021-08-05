Uptown Friday Nights abruptly canceled, bands find other venues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jaycee’s made a social media post on Tuesday canceling its Uptown Friday Night event.

In the post, which has since been taken down, it alleged the Uptown Friday Nights Director misused funding.

“We got an email about it being an unfortunate circumstance,” John Silacek said.

Silacek and Kevin Smith sing and play guitar in the band Sorry, Pluto. It was one of the bands scheduled to perform.

“We aren’t really familiar with all the details,” Silacek said.

Law enforcement said there, currently, wasn’t a criminal investigation into these allegations. Despite the cancellation, Sorry, Pluto, and several other bands forced out of Uptown Friday Nights, found another stage for the night: Cocktails in Marion.

“It has been good to see people start booking gigs again,” Silacek said. “Cocktails have been kind to us.”

