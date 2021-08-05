Show You Care
UnityPoint Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members by November

The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health announced on Thursday it will require all of its team members to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1.

That goes for all of its more than 33,000 workers, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not.

UnityPoint said team members that don’t get vaccinated will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination.

“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in terms of preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of UnityPoint Health. “The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall.”

There will be exceptions for medical or religious reasons, and though UnityPoint Health said it still strongly encourages vaccination for pregnant team members, it plans to allow temporary deferral.

