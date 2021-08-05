Sugarfire thanks healthcare workers and contractors with free meals

Show You Care
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Sugarfire Smoke House is donating meals to healthcare workers at hospitals in Cedar Rapids this week.

Workers from the restaurant delivered to Mercy Medical Center today as a way to say thank you for all their hard work during the pandemic. They delivered at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s on Wednesday.

We spoke with a doctor in the emergency department about what the donation meant to staff who enjoyed the barbeque for lunch.

“When the community reaches out and says thank you to us, that, it means a lot to us. We’re working so hard for the community and for us to be acknowledged for our hard work, it makes us feel great,” Dr. Rob Braksiek of Mercy Medical Center said.

Sugarfire is also thanking contractors for their hard work in helping the community recover from the derecho.

Starting Friday August 6th. through August 10th, local utility, electrical and roofing contractors as well as tree trimmers can get a free meal at the restaurant near Westdale Mall.

We talked with the general manager of that location about the effort to thank workers leading up to the derecho anniversary.

“It’s hard to not get emotional about that day, and just the amount of destruction that was in our community,” Angela Guzman told us.

Contractors should wear a company uniform or show an employee ID to get their free meal, as well as mention ‘1,000 meal thank you.’

The restaurant hopes to give away 1,000 meals before all is said and done.

