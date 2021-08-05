Show You Care
Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northwestern Iowa say an Omaha, Nebraska, man drowned after rescuing his son from a weed-infested section of East Lake Okoboji.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the incident happened late Wednesday morning, when 41-year-old Brandon Urban swam into the lake to rescue his son, who had fallen off a paddle board and become entangled in the weeds.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says Urban was able to free the boy from the weeds, but became entangled himself and was unable to get his head above water.

Investigators say Urban’s friends brought him to shore and started CPR until medics arrived.

Urban was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

