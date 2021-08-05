Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sheriff: Dubuque County Jail upgrades will make for safer space, more efficient use of staff

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the COVID-19 pandemic made them realize they had to do something about the two larger housing units, each of them housing 49 inmates.

”We did not have enough places where we could put people and medically segregate them from people who are sick,” Kennedy said. “Keeping lower-risk inmates with other lower-risk inmates and hopefully prevent them or keep them from being victims to people that are here on higher classification crimes.”

Kennedy affirmed the solution to that is a $730,000 renovation project. The money comes from what’s leftover from the sheriff’s office budget.

”Formerly, what I have behind me here, that was an open mezzanine level to the jail,” Kennedy said. ”You can see where the steps used to be and they used to come down here and that is just being walled off to make a completely separate housing unit for the inmates “

This new housing will allow them to divide the space in half for a lower-level housing unit and a totally separate upper-level unit. The former 49-person housing unit also needed staffing 24/7, which, Kennedy said, will not be necessary anymore.

”By dividing this housing unit we no longer will have to do that, so it saves us all that manpower and those people can be assigned tasks in other places of the jail,” Kennedy said. “Obviously, we will still have to monitor these inmates. They will be monitored by camera and we will have regular rotations of deputies coming through here every 30 minutes or so.”

Because the jail population is low right now, Kennedy said they did not need to transfer any inmates to other jails. Even though they are tight on space, that did save the jail at least $30,000.

”They are in every nook and cranny, but we have got them all housed within the Dubuque County jail,” Kennedy said. “We have about every bed taken up that we could take up.”

The project was supposed to start in late April, but Kennedy said they struggled with getting some materials, so now they expect to have finished the renovations in October.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon
Linn County Public Health recommends masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
40-year-old Stephen Thomas Boozell (left) and 44-year-old Monica Racheal Moore-Boozell (right)...
Cedar Rapids couple face eight counts of animal neglect
Cedar Rapids city buildings to require masks regardless of vaccination status
An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand

Latest News

Uptown Friday Nights canceled
Uptown Friday Nights canceled
Guttenberg Aquarium.
Our Town: Aquarium and Lockmaster House Museum fixtures in Guttenberg
Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa.
Codfish Hollow to require vaccination for people planning to attend
Apartment buildings in the Iowa City area.
Johnson County tenants could be protected by new eviction moratorium if COVID-19 transmission rates continue to grow
Johnson County tenants could be protected by new eviction moratorium if COVID-19 transmission...
Johnson County tenants could be protected by new eviction moratorium if COVID-19 transmission rates continue to grow