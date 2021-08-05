Show You Care
Scattered showers and storms

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers may still linger a bit into the early afternoon but overall expect mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm may be possible again later this evening and into the overnight hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s due to the extra cloud cover.

We dry out tomorrow and highs will be back in the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. You may notice the haze as well from that upper-level wildfire smoke. Dew points continue to rise into the weekend. Scattered storms will be possible at times through the weekend. Scattered storm chances continue into next week, but not everyone will see rain every day.

