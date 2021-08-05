Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter Europe Tour at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Oct. 22, 2017. Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate.(Source: AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

A spokesperson for the musician said the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate. The Stones are set to resume their No Filter tour with a stadium show on Sept. 26 in St. Louis.

“With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming,” a spokesperson for Watts said in a statement.

Watts, 80, said in a statement he did not want his recovery to further delay the tour, which is set to visit several U.S. cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” Watts said.

Watts successfully underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2004. He will be replaced by understudy Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage
Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon

Latest News

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
Alaska man suffers minor injuries in Iowa helicopter crash