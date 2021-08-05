Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for renamed Iowa City park

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City leaders are set to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the renaming of a city park.

The park is named after James Alan McPherson, best known for his essays and short stories.

His 1977 short story collection “Elbow Room” earned him the Pulitzer.

He taught at the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop for more than 30 years. He died in 2016.

City Council voted to rename Creekside Park to James Alan McPherson Park in March.

The park is located in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue Court.

It now includes a new park sign and memorial plaque.

The ribbon cutting is at 6:30 p.m.

