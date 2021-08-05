Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for renamed Iowa City park

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City leaders are set to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the renaming of a city park.

The park is named after James Alan McPherson, best known for his essays and short stories.

His 1977 short story collection “Elbow Room” earned him the Pulitzer.

He taught at the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop for more than 30 years. He died in 2016.

City Council voted to rename Creekside Park to James Alan McPherson Park in March.

The park is located in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue Court.

It now includes a new park sign and memorial plaque.

The ribbon cutting is at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage
Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon

Latest News

Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
Alaska man suffers minor injuries in Iowa helicopter crash
Leaders in Marshall County hope to speed up the process of fixing its courthouse after several...
Marshall County to speed up courthouse rebuild after tornado damage
Three Hawkeye football players launched their own brand to help future athletes.
Hawkeye football players launch brand to help future athletes