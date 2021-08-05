Show You Care
Potential anxiety from students going back to school

Potential anxiety in students as they head back to the classroom
Potential anxiety in students as they head back to the classroom(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The start of school is just around the corner. Students may begin to feel nervous or anxious about getting back to the classroom. Local Psychologists say these feelings are normal.

“When we’re getting ready to go back to school, very normal for kids to have butterflies in their stomach, maybe to have some sleep disturbance, maybe to have a little more irritability,” said Psychologist Theresa Graham-Mineart, associate executive director at AbbeHealth.

Potential stressors may present themselves as waking up early, a new classroom, homework, and having to make new friends.

“If you’re noting, noticing something out of the ordinary all the sudden, this kid that’s usually calm and easygoing as acting out, they might be having some anxiety,” said Traci Biddle, Family Psychology Associates.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also become a stressful time for students. Questions regarding the Delta variant of the virus can contribute to a child’s anxiety.

“It can be a challenge because we don’t know what school policy will look like, or what practices will look like. And again, I think validating for kids, that we aren’t sure that part of it either,” said Graham-Mineart.

Biddle says nervousness or anxiety is often reflective of how the parent personally feels about the situation.

“Parents are really the role leaders, you know, of how it’s going to be, if the parents anxious, and they’re showing the kids that then the kid’s probably going to be anxious too,” said Biddle. “So even if the parent’s anxious, they should kind of model that we’re secure,”.

Both Biddle and Graham-Mineart suggest starting your back to school routine earlier to help your child ease back into it.

“Whenever we need to get into a routine, it’s good to practice before we marathon right,” said Graham-Mineart.

