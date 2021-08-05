Show You Care
New poll finds drop in approval of Biden’s handling of COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows the number of Americans who do not approve of President Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic may be growing.

According to the latest poll from Quinnipiac University, 53 percent of people surveyed said they approve of how the president handled the pandemic. But that’s a 12 percent drop from May, when 65 percent of people approved.

When it comes to the president’s bipartisan infrastructure plan, 65 percent of American say they support the bill, while 28 percent are against it.

Biden’s overall job approval rating was mixed, with 46 percent approving, compared to 43 percent disapproving. That’s also a drop from May, when 49 percent approved, compared to 41 disapproving.

