Marshall County to speed up courthouse rebuild after tornado damage

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Leaders in Marshall County hope to speed up the process of fixing its courthouse after several delays.

An EF-3 tornado heavily damaged the historic building in Marshalltown in 2018. The storm blew over the dome.

Last year, crews replaced it, marking a symbolic point in the rebuilding.

Marshall County Supervisor Bill Patten said they recently changed general contractors to fix the rest of the building, due to the pace of construction. There are also concerns insurance may not pay for the cost to rent office space elsewhere.

He said the original contractor agreed to finish the project in December, but they would not agree to pay $3,000 a day in liquidated damages for any further delays.

“I can’t really say a lot of bad things about the guys who just left as general contractors,” Patten said. “They saved our courthouse. But it was time for someone else to come in and finish up all the intricate little details.”

The project to fix the courthouse costs more than $30 million.

