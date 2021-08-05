Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man fired from Iowa trucking school for dreadlocks files civil rights complaint

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The man let go from an Iowa truck driving school for his hair is in the process of filing a lawsuit against the company.

Damon Mitchell says he was dropped from a commercial driver’s license program with TMC Transportation for his dreadlocks last month.

The company told him he wouldn’t be able to wear a hard hat over his dreadlocks, which is required for the job.

Iowa does not have any laws protecting employees from hair discrimination.

A bill called the “Crown Act” introduced earlier this year did not pass.

“I think it makes it a little more unique,” Civil Rights Attorney Ben Lynch said. “Number one, I think we need to absolutely have something like the crown act passed in Iowa. I think it’s terrible what happened to him, and I think it’s something that should be protected.”

Mitchell filed an Iowa Civil Rights complaint to start a lawsuit. He will seek reimbursement in lost wages by TMC.

After the firing last month, Mitchell returned to his home in Texas to find support among friends and strangers, some of whom reached out with job opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage
Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon

Latest News

Iowa City leaders are set to hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the renaming of a city park.
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for renamed Iowa City park
Fish at the Guttenberg Aquarium
Our Town Guttenberg: Lockmaster House Museum and Aquarium explain Mississippi River history
Leaders in Marshall County hope to speed up the process of fixing its courthouse after several...
Marshall County to speed up courthouse rebuild after tornado damage
Three Hawkeye football players launched their own brand to help future athletes.
Hawkeye players launch brand to help future athletes
Marion's mayor is set to make an official proclamation nearly one year after the derecho.
Marion mayor to make derecho proclamation Thursday