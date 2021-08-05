Man fired from Iowa trucking school for dreadlocks files civil rights complaint

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The man let go from an Iowa truck driving school for his hair is in the process of filing a lawsuit against the company.

Damon Mitchell says he was dropped from a commercial driver’s license program with TMC Transportation for his dreadlocks last month.

The company told him he wouldn’t be able to wear a hard hat over his dreadlocks, which is required for the job.

Iowa does not have any laws protecting employees from hair discrimination.

A bill called the “Crown Act” introduced earlier this year did not pass.

“I think it makes it a little more unique,” Civil Rights Attorney Ben Lynch said. “Number one, I think we need to absolutely have something like the crown act passed in Iowa. I think it’s terrible what happened to him, and I think it’s something that should be protected.”

Mitchell filed an Iowa Civil Rights complaint to start a lawsuit. He will seek reimbursement in lost wages by TMC.

After the firing last month, Mitchell returned to his home in Texas to find support among friends and strangers, some of whom reached out with job opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.