Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Light showers possible this morning

Most areas will receive less than a tenth of an inch
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are watching showers come our way from central Iowa this morning. This is part of a weak system we’ve been watching this week and unfortunately, still only looks to bring very light rain amounts to our area. Most of us will pick up less than a tenth of an inch with a few isolated spots doing a little better than that. Due to excess clouds and the chance of showers this morning, highs will likely be confined to the upper 70s for many. Behind this weak system, tomorrow looks mostly dry, though already by tomorrow night we should see some storms re-developing into early Saturday morning. It’s possible that a few of those storms may contain small hail. This weekend, a low pressure system will move through and with dew points pushing 70, there may be some scattered storms from time to time. Next week, this general pattern continues, but it’s important to remember that not everyone will receive rainfall each day.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage
Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Tonight will be quiet and mostly clear with cloud cover increasing early Thursday.
Isolated shower chances Thursday
Tonight will be quiet and mostly clear with cloud cover increasing early Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
Wildfire smoke
Dry, but hazy this afternoon