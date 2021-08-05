Light showers possible this morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are watching showers come our way from central Iowa this morning. This is part of a weak system we’ve been watching this week and unfortunately, still only looks to bring very light rain amounts to our area. Most of us will pick up less than a tenth of an inch with a few isolated spots doing a little better than that. Due to excess clouds and the chance of showers this morning, highs will likely be confined to the upper 70s for many. Behind this weak system, tomorrow looks mostly dry, though already by tomorrow night we should see some storms re-developing into early Saturday morning. It’s possible that a few of those storms may contain small hail. This weekend, a low pressure system will move through and with dew points pushing 70, there may be some scattered storms from time to time. Next week, this general pattern continues, but it’s important to remember that not everyone will receive rainfall each day.

