Johnson County tenants could be protected by new eviction moratorium if COVID-19 transmission rates continue to grow

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The CDC released a new eviction moratorium under new COVID-19 guidelines, but those guidelines don’t cover every county in Iowa. Only areas with a “substantial” or “high” rate of COVID-19 transmission are protected from evictions which is most of Iowa.

There are some counties that are below the threshold of community spread which means the eviction moratorium doesn’t apply to them. As of Wednesday evening, Iowa City was at a moderate transmission rate. But Johnson County Public Health officials predict they could see the transmission rate move up soon.

The rate of transmission of COVID-19 in eastern Iowa, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Areas with "substantial" or "high" transmission rates are included in a recent extension of a federal moratorium on evictions. (KCRG)

Sam Jarvis, community health manager with Johnson County Public Health, said the updated eviction moratorium is to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.

“Certainly when we make our calls, our staff, for contact tracing and disease investigation, part of that recommendation is to isolate at home or quarantine at home,” Jarvis said. “If you’re evicted, certainly that’s going to exacerbate the problem immensely.”

Ericka Petersen, with Iowa Legal Aid, expects the CDC to bump them up soon because the virus is spreading there.

“It may be that people will be protected by the time their eviction roles around, so it’s really important to reach out early to us now so we can start talking about that with tenants,” Petersen said.

Petersen said the attorneys at Iowa Legal Aid won’t see eviction hearings for another several days anyway.

“Their evictions are handled weekly, so we actually won’t see what happens until Monday,” Petersen said.

Jarvis said Johnson County is on track to reach a substantial transmission rate.

“At this point in time Johnson County’s rate says moderate, but with cases increasing, we’ll likely be in substantial and moving forward into, potentially, high,” Jarvis said.

