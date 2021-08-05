Hundreds raised for Xavior Harrelson reward fund in Poweshiek County

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - People in Poweshiek County raised hundreds of dollars for the Xavior Harrelson reward fund at a fundraiser in Grinnell Wednesday night.

The 11-year-old was reported missing more than two months ago in his hometown of Montezuma.

People gathered at the Pizza Ranch in honor of Xavior.

Employees said they hoped the event would bring in more tips in the missing child’s case.

People could offer donations or participate in raffles, with all proceeds going toward his reward fund.

Shelly Milner, a manager at Pizza Ranch, said this isn’t the first time her community has been brought together through tragedy, but she is willing to do anything she can to help.

“I grew up in Brooklyn, and many people know about Mollie, and I saw what it did to our community with Mollie,” Milner said. “And I’m a mother and a grandmother, and I just can’t even imagine what it would be like to not know where my child is.”

The reward fund was up to $35,000 before the event.

The Pizza Ranch fundraiser brought in $590.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Xavior Harrelson was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.