Hawkeye football players launch brand to help future athletes

By WOI
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WOI) - Three Hawkeye football players launched their own brand to help future athletes.

They call it “Walk-on Mentality.”

They are taking 50 percent of proceeds from sales and putting it into a scholarship fund for other walk-ons.

The players say they know the financial challenges that come with it, but with the new name, image, likeness rules for college athletes, there is a chance for athletes to make some money.

“We didn’t really want to do something that was our name image and likeness, we wanted to have it be a concept that nobody has really done before,” Senior Hawkeye safety Jack Koerner said.

The trio says they are selling apparel and looking for partnerships.

