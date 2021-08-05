Show You Care
Former Linn-Mar High School custodian charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old student

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A former custodian at Linn-Mar High School is accused of a sexually abusing a 15-year-old student.

According to search warrant documents, the teens parents told police they saw their child with the custodian in his car in April.

Police told us the incident did not happen on school grounds, but it did happen while the custodian was employed at Linn-Mar High School.

21-year-old Reuben Power is charged with 3rd degree Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee.

According to the criminal complaint in this case, Power had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl at his home in Southeast Cedar Rapids. The complaint says he admitted to the crime and then his admission matched up with what the teen described happened during a Child Protection Center interview.

Linn-Mar sent us a statement today: “We are aware of the criminal charges against Rueben Power, a former employee. Mr. Power was terminated from his employment as a custodian immediately following an investigation for violation of school policies. The matter was also reported to the police and further inquiries should be directed to law enforcement. The safety of students is our top priority.”

Power was being held on a $15,000 bond, he bonded out of jail on Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 13th.

