Former Linn Mar custodian accused of sexual relationship with student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement is investigating a former Linn Mar employee who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Officials applied for a search warrant last month to search the belongings of 21-year-old Reuben Alejandro Power.

The search warrant application said a sexual exploitation investigation began in May. Officials are now turning to Power’s car and electronic devices to continue their investigation.

According to court filings, The 15-year-old’s parents saw the two in Power’s vehicle at a Marion ice cream shop in April.

The court filings also detail an incident in which the teen was reported missing after running away from a youth shelter in late April. Officials reported that the teen ran to a man, about 18-22 years of age, pretending to be the teen’s cousin. They say they believe the man to have been Power, and that he attempted to pick up her belongings.

Officials said they believe Power and the teen have been communicating and arranging meeting times and locations using Instagram.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to the Linn Mar Community School District for comment. In a statement, the district said it is aware of the criminal charges against Rueben Power, who is now a former employee.

“Mr. Power was terminated from his employment as a custodian immediately following an investigation for violation of school policies,” the district’s statement said. “The safety of students is our top priority.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.