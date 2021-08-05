Cropdusting helicopter crashes in Allamakee County

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crash in a field in northeast Iowa resulted in injuries for its pilot, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:07 a.m., the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of Elon Drive and Scenic Valley Road, located east of Waukon. Deputies believe that a helicopter that was applying chemicals to a field caught power lines on the edge of the field, causing it to crash.

The pilot of the helicopter was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

The Waukon Fire Department, Waukon Police Department, and Veterans Memorial Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, including with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.