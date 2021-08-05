Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Council Bluffs native wins Olympic bronze

Olympic rings
Olympic rings(Source: Petr Kratochvil via publicdomainpictures.net)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan (WOWT) - Council Bluffs native Thomas Gilman, 27, won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo early Thursday.

Gilman wrestled for Skutt High School in Omaha and was an All-American at the University of Iowa.

He lost to the two-time defending world champion Zaur Uguev earlier in the Olympics in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg/125 lbs. Because Uguev kept winning and wrestled for the gold, Gilman kept wrestling those who lost to the two finalists.

That gave Gilman a shot at the bronze and he did it, beating Reza Atrinagharchi of the Islamic Republic if Iran. Uguev went on to win the gold.

This was Gilman’s first experience at the Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage
Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon

Latest News

Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
Alaska man suffers minor injuries in Iowa helicopter crash
Leaders in Marshall County hope to speed up the process of fixing its courthouse after several...
Marshall County to speed up courthouse rebuild after tornado damage
Creekside Park in Iowa City is now James Alan McPherson Park. The Iowa City city council...
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for renamed Iowa City park
Three Hawkeye football players launched their own brand to help future athletes.
Hawkeye football players launch brand to help future athletes