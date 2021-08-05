Council Bluffs native wins Olympic bronze

TOKYO, Japan (WOWT) - Council Bluffs native Thomas Gilman, 27, won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo early Thursday.

Gilman wrestled for Skutt High School in Omaha and was an All-American at the University of Iowa.

He lost to the two-time defending world champion Zaur Uguev earlier in the Olympics in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg/125 lbs. Because Uguev kept winning and wrestled for the gold, Gilman kept wrestling those who lost to the two finalists.

That gave Gilman a shot at the bronze and he did it, beating Reza Atrinagharchi of the Islamic Republic if Iran. Uguev went on to win the gold.

This was Gilman’s first experience at the Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.