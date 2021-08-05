Show You Care
Balloon release held on birthday of Cedar Rapids man shot and killed

By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Family, friends and supporters gathered in Ely for a balloon release for Jayson Jones. Jones of Cedar Rapids would have turned 22-years-old on Thursday.

Family looking for justice for 21-year-old Jayson Jones.
Family looking for justice for 21-year-old Jayson Jones.(Phil Reed)

Police say someone shot Jones at a home at 818 11th Avenue Southeast back in January. He died at a hospital.

His mother, Erin Brunston says an arrest would start the process of getting closure. Before the balloon release, she came back to the place in Cedar Rapids where her son was shot for the first time “I brought him into this world,” she said. “I wanted to see where he was taken out.”

Brunston says life has been rough without Jayson. “He was my first born, I miss him terribly,” she said.

Jayson Jones was a son, a brother, and a father. Jones treated his girlfriend Jaida Welton’s four year old daughter like she was his own.

“She’s starting to understand it a little bit more,” said Welton. “She was having nightmares the first couple of months and just waking up saying Jayson, Jayson whatever. Now she’s gotten ok to be like Jayson’s passed away.”

Brunston says she’s frustrated that there has been no arrest yet. “Police know who did it,” she said. “But they can’t go arrest him yet, because no charges have been filed.”

Brunston looked at the home where Jayson was shot in disbelief over what happened to her son. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said. “I wouldn’t wish this even on the man who took his life.”

Police say it’s still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

Tips can also be submitted to Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or by texting CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

