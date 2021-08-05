Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Alaska man suffers minor injuries in Iowa helicopter crash

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKON, Iowa (AP) — An Alaska man suffered only minor injuries when the helicopter he was flying over a northeastern Iowa cornfield hit a power line and crashed.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in a field near Waukon.

Investigators say 66-year-old Kurt Lepping, of Wasilla, Alaska, was flying low over the field to apply agriculture chemicals when it hit the power line.

Lepping was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board were notified.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage
Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon

Latest News

Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
Leaders in Marshall County hope to speed up the process of fixing its courthouse after several...
Marshall County to speed up courthouse rebuild after tornado damage
Creekside Park in Iowa City is now James Alan McPherson Park. The Iowa City city council...
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for renamed Iowa City park
Three Hawkeye football players launched their own brand to help future athletes.
Hawkeye football players launch brand to help future athletes