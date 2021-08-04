Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Xavior Harrelson reward fund fundraiser planned for Wednesday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be a fundraiser for the Xavior Harrelson Reward fund Wednesday evening.

The 11-year-old was last seen in his hometown of Montezuma more than two months ago.

A reward fund for information related to his disappearance is at more than $34,000.

Wednesday’s fundraiser will take place at the Pizza Ranch in Grinnell, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

All tips from customers will be donated to Xavior’s reward fund.

One of the Pizza Ranch managers said she witnessed what losing Mollie Tibbetts did to their community, and she doesn’t want to see another family go through that.

Xavior was last seen in Montezuma wearing a red t-shirt and blue pajama pants.

He has brown hair, blue eyes, and is about 4′ 8″ tall.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding Xavior’s disappearance, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Public Health recommends masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon
Cedar Rapids city buildings to require masks regardless of vaccination status
40-year-old Stephen Thomas Boozell (left) and 44-year-old Monica Racheal Moore-Boozell (right)...
Cedar Rapids couple face eight counts of animal neglect
delta
County health departments can’t enforce masks as delta variant spreads

Latest News

Des Moines Public Schools will give elementary students a virtual learning option this year.
Des Moines Public Schools to provide virtual learning option for elementary students
The Iowa State Fair says masks will not be required this year.
Masks not required at Iowa State Fair
A bench sits in front of the home at the Field of Dreams movie site, Friday, June 5, 2020, in...
Waverly man wins Field of Dreams raffle to purchase tickets
Blood drive planned for Wednesday in Hiawatha