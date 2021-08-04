Xavior Harrelson reward fund fundraiser planned for Wednesday night

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be a fundraiser for the Xavior Harrelson Reward fund Wednesday evening.

The 11-year-old was last seen in his hometown of Montezuma more than two months ago.

A reward fund for information related to his disappearance is at more than $34,000.

Wednesday’s fundraiser will take place at the Pizza Ranch in Grinnell, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

All tips from customers will be donated to Xavior’s reward fund.

One of the Pizza Ranch managers said she witnessed what losing Mollie Tibbetts did to their community, and she doesn’t want to see another family go through that.

Xavior was last seen in Montezuma wearing a red t-shirt and blue pajama pants.

He has brown hair, blue eyes, and is about 4′ 8″ tall.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding Xavior’s disappearance, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

