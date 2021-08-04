Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.

No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel, but eventually, all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. But it has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon
Linn County Public Health recommends masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
40-year-old Stephen Thomas Boozell (left) and 44-year-old Monica Racheal Moore-Boozell (right)...
Cedar Rapids couple face eight counts of animal neglect
Cedar Rapids city buildings to require masks regardless of vaccination status
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Ottumwa man charged with murder of his wife

Latest News

A basketball coach in Massachusetts revived a player who collapsed on the court.
Basketball coach revives kid on basketball court
A health worker shows a vial of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, donated by the US government,...
Vaccination rate grows in Iowa as weekly rate of new cases of COVID-19 accelerates
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
COVID cases among children rise 86%, pediatrics group says
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage