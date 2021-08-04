Waverly man wins Field of Dreams raffle to purchase tickets

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCCI) - A Waverly man will get the chance to watch Iowa’s first Major League Baseball game after winning a special raffle.

Next Thursday, the Chicago White Sox will take on the New York Yankees on the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

Eric Willis said he had luck with previous raffles in the past, so he had to take a swing.

The raffle gave people the chance to buy tickets to the Field of Dreams MLB game next week.

Wilis received an email on Tuesday notifying him that he won the opportunity to buy tickets for the game.

He was able to buy two tickets to the game for $375 each.

Wilis said he played baseball all his life and calls this opportunity a dream come true.

“I am obviously an Iowa kid,” Willis said. “[We are a] super big baseball family. Me and both my brothers played college baseball for four years. Just super cool for us to just drive down the street, really. It’s only about an hour and half away to go see some major league baseball. It’s going to be fun.”

The Field of Dreams game is set for August 12.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.