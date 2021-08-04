Volunteers from Dubuque area come together to pack meals to address food insecurity

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - United Way Dubuque gathered around 35 volunteers from the Dubuque area to help address food insecurity, an issue staff said has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal was to pack 5,000 meals.

Organizers said, before the pandemic, one in eight Iowans used to be food insecure, but now that number has worsened. They added it might take up to two years to go back to that initial statistic.

The meals went to non-profits all across the tri-state area. Five providers arrived at the Grand River Center to pick food, including Dubuque Area Labor Harvest and Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.