Vaccination rate grows in Iowa as weekly rate of new cases of COVID-19 accelerates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More people in Iowa are getting their coronavirus vaccinations than in recent weeks, according to state data, while the increase in new case numbers picks up even more steam.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 3,570 people tested positive for COVID-19 between July 29 and August 4, around 65.4% more cases than the 2,158 in the previous week. This is about 510 cases per day over seven days. A total of 382,401 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

12,354 individuals were newly-tested for the novel coronavirus in the past week, slightly higher than the previous week’s 10,056. The positivity rate of this batch of tests is 28.9%, significantly higher than the previous week’s 21.5% positivity rate.

10 additional people have died with COVID-19 since July 28, or 6,193 total. This is similar to the previous week’s 13 deaths, and 12 deaths for the week ending July 21.

201 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, 44 people, or 28%, more than at the same time last week. 54 people are in intensive care units, and20 patients require the use of a ventilator, which either showed no change week-over-week or reflected data that had not yet been updated by the state.

3,079,507 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state so far, or 30,309 more since July 28. This is a 19.1% higher weekly total than the 25,435 shots for the week ending July 28. 1,549,140 people have completed their vaccination course, or 11,858 additional people in the last week. 112,532 people have had one shot so far but not two, a higher total than the 103,691 people one week ago.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.