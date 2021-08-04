Show You Care
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage

UScellular logo.
UScellular logo.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Customers of a major midwest cellular provider have been reporting outages to data service on Wednesday afternoon.

The verified Twitter account for UScellular’s customer service department had responded to multiple customers, acknowledging the outage. Data service, including multimedia messages, was unavailable in large portions of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois, according to crowdsourced website Downdetector. Telephone and text message service was unaffected by the outage.

One suggested solution to the problem from UScellular was to turn a mobile device’s Airplane Mode on, then off, to potentially restore service.

A cause for the outage was not immediately apparent, according to UScellular.

