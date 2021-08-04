Show You Care
Technical issues interrupting non-emergency line for Cedar Rapids Police, Fire

Cedar Rapids Police Department main station.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents using the non-emergency line for the Cedar Rapids Fire and Police Departments may encounter technical issues, according to the city.

The Cedar Rapids Joint Communications Agency was experiencing issues with the line at (319) 286-5491. Officials said that this technical problem was not affecting the 911 emergency number.

Citizens should call (319) 286-5155 to reach the non-emergency line until further notice while the issue is being fixed.

