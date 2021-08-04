Show You Care
Quiet again today, hopeful for a few showers tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another gorgeous summer day. As many of you have noted through the week, though...yes, we need rainfall. While there are chances ahead, none of them look great, but at least it’s better than nothing. Our first opportunity is still on track to arrive tomorrow as a weak low pressure system moves through. Rainfall amounts look to stay under a tenth of an inch for most areas with widespread clouds keeping the temperatures down. This system will largely be out by Friday, though another one is quick to arrive right behind it going into the weekend when a few more bouts of scattered storms may occur. You’ll notice the humidity slowly increasing as well. The warmest days of the next nine appear to be on the way early next week with highs around 90.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

