Olivet Neighborhood Mission host school supply drive

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids students return to school in a little less than 3 weeks for the 2021-2022 school year. The Olivet Neighborhood Mission is collecting school supplies to help parents and students get ready for the new year ahead.

Olivet Neighborhood Mission curated a list of needed items by looking at the list for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

Julie Palmer, director of the Olivet Neighborhood Mission, says they hope to expect at least 100 students before the school year.

“They’ve quite frankly, have been through a lot,” said Palmer.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the August 2020 Derecho Palmer says she hopes Olivet is able one more burden off parents.

" I think there will be more people who will need stuff,” said Palmer.

Olivet will begin distributing supplies to students on August 10th but says donations are welcome up until the start of school. Palmer says while backpacks are more expensive it is their largest need.

A list of needed items can be found here.

