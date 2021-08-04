Show You Care
Masks not required at Iowa State Fair

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Masks will not be required at the Iowa State Fair this summer, but organizers said they will take the CDC’s guidance into consideration.

Fair organizers said they plan to let families decide if they want to wear masks.

CEO Gary Slater said the CDC’s policy just changed to recommend masks indoors.

“The CDC is not requiring masks, they’re recommending them,” Slater said. “That is what we are endorsing. Anybody is welcome to bring their masks, wear masks, and we will have masks available for people who are, maybe, forget theirs, or are a little uncomfortable.”

The fair won’t be limiting capacity in any buildings.

Fair organizers said people who are sick should stay home.

