Isolated shower chances Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight will be quiet and mostly clear with cloud cover increasing early Thursday. Look for a small chance of isolated rain showers on and off throughout Thursday, though meaningful rainfall totals aren’t expected. Mild temperatures continue into Thursday with a warm-up expected into the weekend along with dew points climbing to a more humid range. Highs by early next week look to back around 90. Small, scattered rain chances also continue throughout next week.

