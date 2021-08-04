Show You Care
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa community is supporting two nine-year-olds after someone stole from their lemonade stand.

Twins Katelyn and Elias were running a lemonade stand Monday in Ames, when they said a girl got out of a car, grabbed their tip jar, got back in the car and drove off.

When the family called the police, they said the response was sweeter than they could’ve imagined.

The next day, four different law enforcement agencies showed up to help them raise back the money stolen.

“It chokes me up to see these kids as happy as they are right now,” Kyle Dirks said. “That’s what it’s about. Taking care of our community.”

The family said they’ve now raised more than $750 dollars.

They plan to donate it all to the Shop with a Cop program.

