Iowa City School Board extends online learning registration, requires masks on school transportation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City School board made two decisions on health and safety in the upcoming school year during a special meeting on Tuesday.

They will be requiring face coverings on all school busses and other vehicles and they’ve extended registration for online classes through August 9th.

“The other guidance that came out for our families that is definitive is that we are going to require masks on all bussing,” said School Board Member, Lisa Williams.

Masking will be enforced on all bus rides to and from schools, traveling to extra curricular events, and field trips this year.

After the board made those two decisions, the conversation turned to the guidance on quarantine procedures set by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“After school ended, IDPH came out with a new quarantine policy that says students no longer have to quarantine at all if they’re masked or unmasked,” said Williams.

Being the mother of two grade school-aged kids, she raised her concern to her fellow board members about face covering enforcement in the classroom. Others brought up whether or not teachers can and should enforce proper face coverings for students whose parents insist they wear a mask.

“When I send them to school and they have instructions from their mom, I would hope that those instructions would be honored,” Williams told TV-9.

Superintendent Matt Wegner said they but they plan to see more information and guidance come from IDPH within the week.

“We take all the input from those groups, of course input from our stakeholders, from parents’ concerns that we’ve been receiving, board members and their concerns, leadership team concerns, and try to put together a plan,” said Degner.

More definitive decisions will be made at the next school board meeting next Tuesday, August 9th.

