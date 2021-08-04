Former Ottumwa community college runner wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (KCRG) - Kenneth Bednarek, a former student-athlete at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, won the silver medal in the men’s 200-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Bednarek set a personal best at 19.68 seconds to take the silver medal.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse won the gold medal in the race, holding off a trio of team U.S.A. runners in Bednarek, Noah Lyles, and Erriyon Knighton - who placed second, third and fourth respectively.

Noah Lyles, the 2019 World Champion, took the bronze medal.

WOW. @KennyBednarek and @LylesNoah win 🥈 and 🥉 in the #Tokyo2020 Men's 200m!



Bednarek runs a personal best 19.68, followed by Lyles equaling his season's best in 19.74, and HIGH SCHOOLER @ErriyonK placing just outside the top 3 in 19.93! #TeamUSATF pic.twitter.com/MoSrymx4Yi — USATF (@usatf) August 4, 2021

