Former Ottumwa community college runner wins silver at Tokyo Olympics
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (KCRG) - Kenneth Bednarek, a former student-athlete at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, won the silver medal in the men’s 200-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Bednarek set a personal best at 19.68 seconds to take the silver medal.
Canada’s Andre De Grasse won the gold medal in the race, holding off a trio of team U.S.A. runners in Bednarek, Noah Lyles, and Erriyon Knighton - who placed second, third and fourth respectively.
Noah Lyles, the 2019 World Champion, took the bronze medal.
