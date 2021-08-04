Show You Care
Former Ottumwa community college runner wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

Kenneth Bednarek, of United States, silver, and Noah Lyles, of United States, bronze, react...
Kenneth Bednarek, of United States, silver, and Noah Lyles, of United States, bronze, react after the final of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (KCRG) - Kenneth Bednarek, a former student-athlete at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, won the silver medal in the men’s 200-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Bednarek set a personal best at 19.68 seconds to take the silver medal.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse won the gold medal in the race, holding off a trio of team U.S.A. runners in Bednarek, Noah Lyles, and Erriyon Knighton - who placed second, third and fourth respectively.

Noah Lyles, the 2019 World Champion, took the bronze medal.

