Fleming family wins championships, builds a family bond on the tennis court

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family that plays together stays together and nobody has more fun playing tennis than the Fleming family.

The Flemings are the first family of tennis in Cedar Rapids. Heather and B.J. have won 4 national husband and wife doubles titles. Heather, 44, won her eighth Iowa Open title this summer, beating all the youngsters in the open singles division.

B.J. and Heather’s daughter also won the Iowa Open this summer and has a goal of beating her mom someday. They also have 7-year-old twins, Payton and Mack who won their first tournaments this summer.

One thing is for sure: you will see the Fleming family battling it out on the court for many years to come.

“Tennis is a great lifelong sport. We have been really blessed for what it’s done for our family and I am really thankful that we found something we can all do together,” Heather said.

