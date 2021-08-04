Family speaks out after husband charged with first-degree murder of Ottumwa woman

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

The family of Helen Showalter is speaking out following her death.

On Tuesday, August 3rd around 8:10 a.m., local authorities arrested 61-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter. He turned himself into authorities after killing his wife. Showalter was charged with murder in the 1st degree, a Class “A” Felony and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Class “D” Felony.

Gregory is charged with causing the death of Helen, which preliminary findings say was the result of foul play. Family also shared Helen and Gregory were in the midst of a recent separation at the time of her death.

Helen leaves behind four children. Her oldest son, Chris, says his mother was a “doting grandmother” and “lover of the outdoors,” before adding that he “never in a million years” would suspect his father would murder his wife.

Another son Greg touched on his mother’s legacy saying, he will carry with him the honesty and integrity she taught him to have as a kid calling her an “amazing person.”

This investigation is being conducted by the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Ottumwa Police Department.

