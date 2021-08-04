Show You Care
Dry, but hazy this afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another nice day is expected today, but we will see more of an influence in our sky cover from the upper-level wildfire smoke. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the 60s as cloud cover increases. A few showers may be possible as you head out the door tomorrow and through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storms may be possible through the afternoon as well, highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures rise back into the mid-80s for Friday as we continue to see hazy skies. Humidity increases for the weekend and so do our storm chances. Highs will be back around 90 by next week.

