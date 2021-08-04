Show You Care
Des Moines schools day care program closes due to virus

A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17,...
A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Public Schools is among the thousands of school districts scrambling to determine how to both teach kids and protect them from the surge of coronavirus cases across the country.

A district summer day care program was abruptly shut down this week following several positive COVID-19 tests within the program. District officials announced Tuesday that the MetroKids program at Hubbell Elementary School is closed until at least Aug. 9.

Tuesday night, the district board approved a virtual learning option for its elementary students. The new option means the district will go into the new school year with an online class option for all grades, since it already offered virtual learning for students in sixth through 12th grades.

