Des Moines Public Schools to provide virtual learning option for elementary students

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Public Schools will give elementary students a virtual learning option this year.

The school board said this type of option is already available to middle and high school students.

Phil Roeder with the Des Moines Public School District said virtual learning will be different this year. It will be a self-paced, guided course that uses videos and other online resources, rather than being a Zoom call with a teacher and other students.

There will not be a limit to how many students can sign up for the online option.

The district said it will also encourage masks in schools.

