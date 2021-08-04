Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man will throw horseshoes at State Fair for 60th-consecutive year

By Scott Saville
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ron Burgess of Cedar Rapids has been pitching horseshoe since 1955 and he will compete in the Iowa state fair horseshoe championships for the 60th straight year on August 21st and 22nd.

“Highest I’ve ever gotten was third place,” Burgess said.

What keeps Ron coming back to compete at the state fair for 60 straight years?

“I want to win,” Burgess said. “There’s always next year, just like the Cubs.”

Ron practices daily on his own horseshoe court in his backyard.

“Been here for 30 years. My wife was real happy when we first started.

