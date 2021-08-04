Blood drive planned for Wednesday in Hiawatha

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Dental Implant and Oral Surgery Specialists of Iowa will team up with ImpactLife to host their first community blood drive in Hiawatha.

It runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 1275 North Center Point Road.

All donors will receive either a voucher for an ImpactLife pullover, or a $10 gift card.

People interested in donating must make an appointment at oralsurgeryiowa.com/blooddrive.

